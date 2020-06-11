Local leaders say county is ready for phase three, urges public to wear masks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local leaders say the county is prepared to move into phase three of the back-to-business plan Monday, but they are warning people to wear masks and stay on alert.

Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen has also announced Riverside Drive would partially reopen on the same day.

“As we move into phase three there will certainly be more businesses downtown,” he said. “On Friday evening at the conclusion of business hours we will close Riverside Drive and leave it closed until early Monday morning.”



But Shelby County Health Director Alisa Haushalter is still warning about increasing cases.



“I want to point out were seeing more of our cases in a younger population,” she said.



Nearly nearly 60 percent of the area’s cases are in people under the age of 44, she said.



“As people out and about engaging in activities, they’re contracting COVID, may be contracting in workplace, but they’re also the people who will take it home and share it with seniors and those with chronic illnesses,” Haushalter said.



Health officials said their top priority now would be encouraging everyone to cover their face when leaving home.



“Masks reduce the transmission of disease and we’re all in agreement. That’s all the members of the joint task force, people in the health department, elected officials that masks are going to make a difference. So we want people to hear that message very loudly,” Haushalter said.



However, she doesn’t think the health department has the legal authority to require them.

Memphis City Council is considering an ordinance that would require face coverings. They’re expected to discuss it again next Tuesday.