Local leaders agree with social distancing extension

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local municipalities around the Mid-South are paying close attention to the coronavirus pandemic as President Trump extends social distancing guidelines until the end of April.

“I am pleased that we hear more out of Washington around this topic. I am always pleased when we hear from the state because it makes the coordination and effort that much easier,” Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.

Harris says Memphis and surrounding towns and cities have ‘Stay-at-Home’ type orders in place for seven days at a time and can be renewed. Most of them were renewed last Friday.

“We just had a meeting about whether we wanted to renew for another seven days and all of us agreed we want to continue that effort…,” Harris said.

Harris expects another seven days will be renewed this week and further.

This means people will be asked to stay home unless they have essential business or health needs.

“That’s things like going to the pharmacy, going to the grocery store or going to get medical help,” he said.

WREG spoke with people who were shopping on Monday and they agree with the social distancing guidelines being extended.

“…I think it’s a good precautionary measure. Time will only tell how good a decision is but I’d rather be safe than sorry,” Andrew Carter said.