Local law enforcement review use of force policies after George Floyd’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement agencies are reviewing policies and a Memphis lawmaker is holding a public, virtual town hall Tuesday following several days of local protests and the death of George Floyd.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner told WREG’s Stephanie Scurlock he addressed a new class of recruits Tuesday, expressing situations like George Floyd’s death will not be tolerated.

“…I went out and addressed them and we talked about current events…,” Sheriff Bonner said. “…I specifically told them before their first day of training that type of action will not be tolerated.”

Sheriff Bonner says he is going through his Office’s “Use of Force” policy line by line and making a few changes.

“Even though we do have it in a policy now that no neck restraints are to be used under any circumstances but it’s just some verbiage in there that I want to make it crystal clear,” Sheriff Bonner said. “I don’t want anyone to be able to read between the lines or misinterpret anything.”

In Memphis, the police department makes over 60,000 arrests a year, according to Memphis Police Department Director Michael Rallings.

Director Rallings says most arrest don’t require any force but he is also reviewing policies.

MPD’s current guidelines do not allow officers to place a knee on a suspect’s neck and spells out what should happen if a fellow officer sees it happen.

“If an officer has placed someone in a position of duress, it is also the obligation of all the officers and the citizens of Memphis to intervene and make sure that we are protecting those individuals,” Director Rallings said.

Sheriff Bonner says a suspect is in the care of the law enforcement agency once they are placed under arrest.

“That person is in our car. So, not matter happened prior to, once you get the cuffs on him and he’s secure then we have to go into care mode,” Sheriff Bonner said.

The question still remains of what citizens can do and if new policies and laws are needed.

Memphis State Representative Antonio Parkinson is holding a ‘Right To Defend My Life’ virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday night.

“If there is clarification in the law that’s needed then maybe we come out of this with the possible policy changes or possibly policy changes maybe within the departments or possible legislative changes rather federal or state,”

Lawyers, judges and Sheriff Bonner will be on Parkinson’s panel. The public is open to participate. You can join the conversation here.