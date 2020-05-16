Local high school holds graduation for seniors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local high school went above and beyond to celebrate 2020 high school graduates.

Students at Martin Luther King Jr. College Prep in Frayser were able to participate in a graduation drive through to celebrate a major milestone.

Local elected officials, community members, and family were present to cheer on the graduates.

One grandmother says she is just happy her granddaughter is moving on.

“I just thank the lord that she is graduating and can come on out this school. I just praise the lord for her,” Mia Brudstards said.

The underlying theme of the celebration: not even COVID-19 will stop the students from getting their diploma.

“Keep going,” Coach Jermeelah Chambers said. “Even COVID-19 can’t stop you. That’s why we are here to support you.”