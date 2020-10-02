Local health officials react to reports of President Trump receiving experimental antibody cocktail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As President Trump is being hospitalized with COVID-19, the drug being used to treat him is going through trials right here in Memphis.

It’s called “Regeneron,” and it’s being called an “antibody cocktail” that both prevents patients from catching the virus, while also helping them fight it off if it does enter their body.

The company’s website says that after months of work and tests, early results show Regeneron reducing the transmission of COVID, while also alleviating symptoms.

Right now, it’s not FDA approved. The company is going through trials to make sure it’s completely safe before it’s accessible to the public.

But local health officials have been encouraged by early results. Doctors explained what they’re looking for before the treatment can be considered a guaranteed success.

“The goal is to lessen the severity of the disease, the duration of the disease, and maybe if it works really well, to prevent the infection from becoming a pathological infection in a patient that has been exposed,” said Dr. Amber Thacker with the University Tennessee Health Science Center.

There is no timetable for when Regeneron might be widely available.