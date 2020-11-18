Local health experts recommend people not gather for the holidays to mitigate the coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With COVID numbers skyrocketing both nationally and in the Mid-South, health experts are recommending residents take special precautions in the coming months.

Doctors are saying the consequences could be enormous if families don’t make changes to their usual plans. Additionally, they are saying the next couple of months could be the worst yet. That means more COVID cases and more deaths

Doctors suggest if families celebrate apart for just this one year, it could save thousands of lives Dr. Manoj Jain spoke to the Memphis City Council, and offered a grim outlook to close to the year.

“Things are going to get worse before they get better. The next couple of months are probably going to be the worst months of the pandemic,” Jain said.

With Thanksgiving one week away, and winter holidays across December, travel and family gatherings will be at an all-time high, leading to potential disease transmission. Doctors are asking a difficult but urgent request, especially if seeing older relatives is in the plans.

“During the holidays, if you can, try to avoid extended family gatherings,” Jain said.

Tennessee’s Governor Bill Lee said he and his family will not have their traditional Thanksgiving. Elected officials and health experts are all stressing the importance of families not getting together for the holidays, like they normally would.

Both, health officials and elected officials, stress if people stay a part over the holiday season, they could save a loved one life.