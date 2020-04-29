Local election officials preparing for changes in election process

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — When voters head to the polls in a few months, things will look different.

The administrator of Shelby County elections anticipates big changes for how people vote in the next election.

“We’re anticipating a huge increase in absentee by mail, so that includes more postage, more workers, more ballots, more envelopes,” Shelby County Election Commission Administration Linda Phillips said.

That means there’s a need for more money.

Philips told county commissioners she expects to receive $850,000 in outside funding to help alleviate some of the county’s financial burden.

Besides more absentee ballots, changes to voters and elections, employees’ health and safety are also top-of-mind.

“I can say we are taking enormous precautions with our polling places,” Phillips said.

She said workers will have masks and gloves, and they’ve ordered sneeze shields. They’re also looking at disposable pens and styli.

Commissioners asked about the possibility of testing employees for COVID-19.

“The thing to keep in mind about testing is an individual might test negative one day and be positive another day, so typically testing would not be recommended,” Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said. “What would be recommended is the screening at the time people enter the polling site.”

Haushalter said polling place employees and volunteers should have their temperatures taken. She doesn’t know how feasible that would be to screen those voting, too.

“But ideally, you would do both if that could be worked out,” Haushalter said.

But she did say proper social distancing, everyone wearing masks, sanitation and limited time at a polling place will help keep people safe.

Phillips said the Secretary of State’s office will soon be working on getting the word out about how people can absentee vote.