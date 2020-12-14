Vaccinations could start Monday in the Memphis area as FedEx begins distribution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first vaccine aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 is on its way to cities across the nation, and it’s all starting here in the city of Memphis.



Frontline healthcare workers are first on the list to get the vaccine, but there’s still a lot of questions about it’s effectiveness.

Hospitals across the Mid-South are expecting to receive their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for their health care workers as soon as Monday. WREG-TV spoke to one doctor who says he believes it’s safer to get the vaccine than not to.

“I have chosen not to get vaccinated in the past once I put pen to paper and compared the risks. This is not one of those times,” Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, an Infectious Disease Specialist, said.

Threlkeld of Baptist Hospital’s says he’s had his hand out for a COVID-19 vaccine for quite a while, and now the time has finally come.



The first wave of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines landed Sunday at the FedEx world hub in Memphis. Pfizer anticipates shipping almost three-million doses this week.



Nearly 150 destinations expect to get their doses monday and memphis could be one of them.

Dr. Threlkeld says he’s looked at all the data in the vaccine trials and believes getting the vaccine is the best option.

“It is clear to me that I have a larger chance of being healthy and happy if maybe not wise a year from now if I get the vaccine than if I do not,” Threlkeld said.

The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use for people who are 16-years and older.

According to clinical trials, Pfizer says the vaccine is most effective following two doses given at least three weeks apart.



Side effects include injection site pain and swelling, chills, fever, and possible severe allergic reaction.

All of which Dr. Threlkeld says can be normal for a vaccine.

“But this is kind of a small price to pay. People are worried about longer term side effects from this vaccine and we just haven’t seen it,” Threlkeld said.

Alongside healthcare workers, those living in nursing homes are among the first to be vaccinated.

Memphis/Shelby County COVID task force member Dr. Manoj Jain says he also plans on receiving the vaccine.



He says how the vaccine will be distributed to the general public is still in the works, but by February, he anticipates at least 30-percent of the population will be vaccinated.

“You either get the shot, or you’ll get the virus sometime in the next three to six months because it’s in the community, so prevalent in the community,” Dr. Jain said.

Both doctors Jain and Threlkeld say it may be months until the public will have access to the vaccine, and we begin to see a decrease in covid hospitalizations.



Doctors say you should still abide by all the health directives, social distance, and wear a mask.