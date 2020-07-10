Local dietitian starts donation program to help feed those in need during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From her white coat to black boots, Samaria Grandberry not only talks the talk, but walks the walk.

Grandberry grew up on a farm and often helped weed, feed and of course eat. It was there that she learned the ins and outs of agriculture and has since decided to share her knowledge.

“A lot of times people don’t know what to do with a whole cabbage or they don’t know what to do with squash, and so we put together fresh easy recipes to go along with the donations to donate to the food bank.”

While working from home, Grandberry and her sister came up with an idea to produce fresh fruits and vegetables for people in need. She started a donation program called Samaria’s Buy One Donate One Produce Program. It uses locally grown food from her family’s farm to give to people affected by the pandemic.

“It’s definitely turned into a full-time job. We are out here everyday whether it’s picking weeds, planting, harvesting.”

The first drive through pick up starts Saturday, July 11 at 10 a.m. in the Faith Church Parking lot located on Germantown Road in Bartlett. There you can buy a fresh food package for as low as $10 by filling out an order on the Instagram page “Feeding the Root.”

Remember, whatever you buy she will donate the same amount of products to the Memphis Food Bank.



