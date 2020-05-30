Local church helps 500 families get food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis church is going above and beyond to make sure people out of work have something to eat.

Lindenwood Christian Church in midtown partnered with the Mid-South Food Bank and used the church as a mobile food bank.

Families were able to drive up and get food that will help their families.

“We know in the giving and receiving there is a great blessing,” Reverend Geoffrey Mitchell said.

According to the the department of labor and workforce, the number of people without jobs in Shelby County stands at 14.3%. That is a 10 percent increase from previous months.

“We had to care for people in need during these difficult times,” Rev. Mitchell said.

The Mid-South Food Bank provided hundreds of pounds of food from meat, produce, juice and other snacks.

75 people volunteered their time to help load each vehicle with food to feed those in need.

“The bible says to whom much is given, much is expected. We know these are difficult times for a lot of people. For some, it’s beyond their control,” Rev. Mitchell said. “Those of us that have resources, the time and good energy, we want to make sure no one goes without in our neighborhood.”

The church was able to help 500 families on Saturday and says it will continue to help those in need for as long as possible.