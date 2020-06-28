Local activists plant community garden at City Hall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A community garden popped up in front of City Hall on Sunday afternoon in an effort to help feed those in need of food.

The effort was lead by community activists as people continue to protest racial injustice and police brutality across the country.

WREG reached out to activist Hunter Demster on the matter.

Demster released a statement saying:

The people have reclaimed Civic Center plaza. We are maximizing this space to feed those who are food insecure. When we talk about defunding the police, we mean redirecting those funds to meet peoples basic needs. That is the root cause of crime. We are addressing it up front since Mayor Strickland won’t. Hunter Demster, local activist

Activists dig up a part of the yard in front of City Hall to plant a community garden | Photo Credit: Hunter Demster

This move comes as people set up tents and have been camping out in front of City Hall, saying they are reclaiming the Civic Center Plaza as ‘The People’s Plaza.’

WREG reached out to the Mayor’s office for a statement on the recent development and have not heard back.