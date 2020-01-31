Live Updates: The Coronavirus

(CNN) — What started as a mystery virus last month in Wuhan, China, has now killed nearly 500 people and infected nearly 25,000 around the world as of Wednesday.

There are now at least 11 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States, according to CNN. Six cases have been confirmed in California, one in Massachusetts, one in Washington state, one in Arizona and two in Illinois. There have been two instances of person-to-person transmission – one in Illinois and one in California.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, although it is not yet considered a pandemic.

Medical personnels wearing protective suits wait near a block’s entrance in the ground of a residential estate, in Hong Kong, early on February 11, 2020, after two people in the block were confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus according to local newspaper reports. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

TUESDAY, FEB. 11

WHO team arrives in China as Wuhan coronavirus deaths top SARS

10 FEB 20 23:07 ET
Updated: 11 FEB 20 11:56 ET

(CNN) — The number of deaths from the Wuhan coronavirus had risen to over 1,000 by Tuesday morning, as experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) arrived in China to assist with controlling the epidemic.

Chinese health authorities said 108 people died from the virus in mainland China on Monday, with the majority of those deaths occurring in Hubei province, the capital of which is Wuhan — the city where the virus was first found. The total number of deaths stands at 1,018, all but two of those in mainland China.

Globally, 43,114 have now been diagnosed with the virus, again with the majority in China. Around 4,000 patients have been treated and released from hospital in China since late December.

A team of World Health Organization (WHO) experts landed in China on Monday. The organization’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said they will “lay the groundwork for a larger international team,” which will join them “as soon as possible.”

The WHO group in China is led by Bruce Aylward, who helmed the body’s response to Ebola, as well as initiatives for immunization, communicable diseases control and polio eradication.

Their arrival comes as the WHO is facing increasing criticism for its initial decision not to declare a global health emergency, and for officials’ effusive praise of China’s handling of the crisis, even as Beijing faces outrage domestically for, among other things, the death of whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang, and the subsequent censorship of that news.

Cruise ships in crisis

Outside of China, the single largest outbreak is on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, currently docked in Yokohama, a port city south of Tokyo.

At least 135 people have tested positive for the virus so far, as Japanese health authorities continue to examine hundreds of passengers and crew, who have been under quarantine for almost a week. The recommended quarantine time is 14 days.

Passengers have been vocal about their displeasure with ship operator Princess Cruises and the Japanese government’s handling of the outbreak. On Monday, several crew members appealed for help from the Indian government, alleging they were at risk of infection by not being segregated.

“We are extremely scared at this point in time,” Binay Kumar Sarkar said in a video obtained by CNN. “Our request is to segregate the crew members from the infected.”

He said that none of his colleagues had been checked for the coronavirus.

“Only people who are recording temperatures higher than 37.5 degree Celsius are being checked,” he said. “Please help save those who have not been infected yet. There are 160 Indian crew members and 8 Indian passengers on board. Please rescue us. Help evacuate us before we contract the virus. 90% of us are healthy as of now. I appeal to India’s Prime Minister Modi, please bring us home safe and sound.”

Princess Cruises did not respond to a request for comment about the video.

Three other cruise ships have faced delays and quarantines in the past week over virus fears, in Hong Kong, Thailand and the US, though none have confirmed an outbreak.

Housing estate fears

While most countries and territories are reporting low numbers of cases, there were renewed fears of a separate outbreak in Hong Kong Monday.

Memories of the 2003 SARS crisis run deep in Hong Kong, which has been on high alert for weeks now, with many people working from home and runs on face masks and hand sanitizer amid concerns about shortages. The city’s leader Carrie Lam closed most of the border crossings with mainland China last week, following intense pressure from health care workers, many of whom walked out in protest at the decision not to seal the city earlier.

In the early hours of Tuesday, health officials began a partial evacuation of residents from an apartment block in Tsing Yi, in northwestern Hong Kong, over fears the virus may have been transmitted via the building’s pipes.

Two residents living on different floors of a high-rise tower called Hong Mei House had been infected with coronavirus, health officials said. Parts of the building have now been evacuated as health officials and engineers carried out emergency checks.

Microbiologist KY Yuen said that an improperly sealed pipe could have resulted in the virus, by carrying feces into the building’s ventilation system and blowing it into people’s apartments.

“As the pipeline that transfers feces is connected to the air pipe, it is very likely for the virus in the feces to be transmitted through the air fan into the toilet,” Yuen said. He added that the transmission route is not clear yet, so the evacuation was a precaution.

At least 12 cases have been confirmed at Hong Mei House. During the SARS outbreak, pipelines were a major source of transmission. At the Amoy Gardens housing estate, there were more than 300 infections and 42 deaths, after a flaw in the plumbing design allowed SARS to spread throughout the building.

Economic woes

Much of China was due to go back to work on Monday, after the Lunar New Year holiday became an extended voluntary quarantine for hundreds of millions of people across the country. With many remaining in isolation or working from home, fears of a larger economic shock are growing.

The epidemic has already driven up the price of food nationwide, with vegetables 17% more expensive. The worst price rise was in pork, a major staple of the Chinese diet that was already under pressure because of a devastating swine disease. Pork prices have risen 116% compared to a year ago.

Other items saw modest price rises by comparison: Health care was 2.3% more expensive, for example, while clothing prices rose 0.6%, according to the country’s statistics bureau.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that the country needs to stabilize the economy and prevent large-scale layoffs during the coronavirus outbreak.

During a meeting at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Xi said the economy had been doing well, and he predicted that the economic impact of the coronavirus would be short lived.

He added the country is ready to help companies resume production and would assist those that have been heavily affected.

Spencer Fehrenbacher is under quarantine on a

cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan.

At least 24 Americans suffering from coronavirus are aboard cruise ship quarantined in Japan

10 FEB 20 11:00 ET
Updated: 11 FEB 20 11:19 ET

(CNN) — At least 24 Americans are among the 135 people infected with coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Princess Cruises said Monday, explaining it is using numbers from Japan’s Health Ministry.

Princess has not released the nationalities for six patients who the cruise line said were added to the overall tally Sunday.

A growing number of people face 14-day quarantines as health officials around the world try to stem the tide of the outbreak, which has killed more than 900 people and infected more than 40,000 worldwide.

More than 3,000 people — including 428 Americans — are stuck on the cruise ship that became a floating quarantine zone after dozens of people tested positive for coronavirus.

Among them is Spencer Fehrenbacher, an American citizen and masters degree student in Tianjin, China, who wanted to celebrate Chinese New Year with his friends on the ship.

Now, he’s confined to his cabin, spending his time reading and watching TV instead of enjoying all the amenities the ship has to offer.

Early in the week, Fehrenbacher said his mood was “pretty good.” By the third day of quarantine, the ship’s captain had laid out rules allowing passengers in interior cabins to get some fresh air, Fehrenbacher said. The passengers are allowed out for about an hour and a half, but have to wear masks at all times and stay one meter away from each other.

Rebecca Frasure and her husband, Kent, learned Friday that 41 additional people tested positive, she said in a video blog, “and come to find out that I was one of those 41 people.” She had a slight cough, she said, but no other symptoms.

Footage filmed by Kent Frasure showed Japanese health officials at the door to their cabin, notifying Rebecca she would need to go to the hospital within the hour. Kent, who tested negative, couldn’t come.

“I may be there for three days to I-don’t-know-how-long,” Frasure said. “I guess it depends on if I develop any further symptoms.”

Newlyweds Milena Basso and Gaetano Cerullo are also on the ship, but instead of enjoying the honeymoon they’d planned for more than two years, they’re worried about staying healthy and being trapped for longer than 14 days.

“We just don’t feel like we’re safe,” Basso told CNN. “We should be quarantined in a sanitary environment that’s safe, not on a cruise ship that’s already infected.”

Basso made a plea to US President Donald Trump: “Get us a government-based airplane. Get us off the ship.”

American author Gay Courter, who is stuck in a cabin on the ship with her husband, Phil, said she’s having nightmares about people she’s been in contact with on the ship who may have been infected.

The Japanese government has said they can leave the ship on February 19, Courter said, but she’s not optimistic.

“I’m not going to trust that statement, because so many more are getting sick,” she said.

Watching ambulances come and go from her cabin’s balcony and seeing people running around in hazmat suits, Courter told CNN’s Erin Burnett it’s “like I’ve landed in a B movie, and I can’t wake up.”

“I don’t know what they’re going to do with us,” a weary Courter said. “Our wish, our fervent hope, is the United States government is working on a plan to get the 400 Americans out of here.”

MONDAY, FEB. 10

People queue for free face masks outside a cosmetics shop at Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan 28, 2020. China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of a new virus. Most have been in the central city of Wuhan where the outbreak began in December. More than 45 cases have been confirmed in other places with nearly all of them involving Chinese tourists or people who visited Wuhan recently. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

This is where Wuhan coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide

29 JAN 20 05:45 ET
Updated: 10 FEB 20 19:12 ET

(CNN) — The Wuhan coronavirus has spread throughout the world since the first cases were detected in central China in December. At least 900 people have died and more than 40,000 people have been infected, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed the virus can be transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission” — where a virus is passed on due to an infected person sneezing or coughing — as well as by direct contact.

There at least 440 confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus in more than 25 countries and territories outside mainland China. Two people have died outside of mainland China from the virus — a 44-year-old Chinese man in the Philippines, and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

A number of countries, such as the United States and Japan, have evacuated their nationals on flights from Wuhan, capital of Hubei province.

This is a full list of places outside mainland China with confirmed cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

Australia (at least 15 cases)

The Australian state of Queensland confirmed its fifth case of Wuhan coronavirus on Tuesday, pushing the national total to 15 confirmed cases.

The patient, a 37-year-old Chinese woman, is currently isolated at the Gold Coast University Hospital. She is a member of the same tour group as Queensland’s four previously confirmed cases.

More than 240 Australians on the repatriation flight from Wuhan, via Qantas, reached the Australian territory of Christmas Island in the Indian Ocean, according to Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday.

A total of 241 Australians were transferred to Christmas Island to be quarantined, while a pregnant woman and her partner were sent to Perth for isolation, according to Morrison’s tweets.

Morrison added that the government is also working with Chinese authorities on a second repatriation flight from Wuhan, and the New Zealand government about possibly repatriating its nationals on the same flight.

Belgium (at least 1 case)

Belgium has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, after one of nine repatriates from Wuhan tested positive for the virus, Belgium’s public health department said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The person who tested positive is healthy and shows no signs of illness for the time being,” the statement said.

“They were transferred last night to St. Peter’s University Hospital in Brussels, one of our country’s two reference centres. This hospital has all the necessary expertise and support to ensure the best possible care.”

Cambodia (at least 1 case)

Cambodia reported its first case of Wuhan coronavirus on Monday — a 60-year-old Chinese man who flew into the country from Wuhan with three family members. They tested negative for the virus, according to a Ministry of Information statement. The man’s condition was stable and he only showed mild symptoms, it said.

Canada (at least 7 cases)

Seven cases of 2019 novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Canada, according to government figures.

Three of the cases are in Ontario, with four cases in British Columbia.

The Canadian government has warned its citizens against all travel to Hubei province. It said the risk of the new coronavirus spreading within Canada remained low.

Finland (at least 1 case)

Finland has one case of coronavirus. The patient, a 32-year-old woman from Wuhan, arrived in the country on January 23, traveling the same day to a village in the northern Lapland region, according to CNN affiliate MTV3 Finland.

She developed respiratory symptoms and fever on Sunday and went to the emergency room on Tuesday, MTV3 Finland reports.

France (at least 11 cases)

Five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in France, health minister Agnes Buzyn, said at a news conference on Saturday. This raises the number of cases in France to 11.

All of the five new cases are British nationals — four adults and one child.

“None of them are in serious condition,” Buzyn said.

France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised against all non-essential travel to the whole territory of mainland China over the coronavirus epidemic.

The status of Hubei province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus is “highly not recommended” by the ministry.

Germany (at least 14 cases)

There are now 14 people confirmed to be infected with the Wuhan coronavirus in Germany, according to the government’s website.

Twelve cases are in the state of Bavaria, and the other two are in the state of Hesse.

Hong Kong (at least 38 cases, 1 death)

Hong Kong has confirmed two more cases of Wuhan coronavirus, bringing the total to 38, Sophia Chan, secretary for food and health, told a news briefing on Monday.

The two new cases include a 69-year-old man who has no travel history and is currently in critical condition, and a 55-year-old woman from a family cluster of cases who attended a hot pot dinner party.

Hong Kong has reported one death from the coronavirus — a 39-year-old man who died on February 4 and had an underlying illness. The patient took the high-speed train from Hong Kong to Wuhan on January 21 and returned to the city from Changshanan on January 23. He was said to have never visited any health care facilities, wet market or seafood market, or had any exposure to wild animals during the incubation period.

Hong Kong has temporarily closed some of its borders with China and stopped issuing travel permits to mainland tourists.

West Kowloon Station, where high-speed rail runs between the city and mainland China, is closed until further notice. Half of all incoming flights from China have been canceled. Residents of Hubei province, where the virus was first reported, are also being denied entry to the city.

Most government offices, except those involved in emergency and essential services, will be closed for the rest of the week. All schools will also be shut until at least March 2.

This comes as Hong Kong recalls painful memories from the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003, a pandemic that killed more than 280 people in the city.

India (at least 3 cases)

India confirmed its third case of coronavirus on Monday in Kerala.

The third case is a student who tested positive for the virus after returning from Wuhan, according to a Facebook post from Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. The student has been admitted to a district hospital in Kerala and is in stable condition.

Italy (at least 3 cases)

Italy has confirmed its third case of coronavirus, after an Italian national tested positive for the infection, the country’s health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The patient is the first Italian to contract the virus, following two cases of Chinese tourists with the infection.

According to the statement, the patient was quarantined in the city of Cecchignola, on the outskirts of Rome, after being repatriated from Wuhan last week.

Japan (at least 26 cases, plus 135 in cruise ship quarantine)

The number of new coronavirus cases on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama on Monday has been reduced from 66 to 65, captain Stefano Ravera announced.

“We have now been advised that the number of cases is reduced from 66 to 65, of which five were crew members,” he said in a recording heard by CNN.

This brings the total number of cases on the Diamond Princess to 135.

Japanese authorities are still testing hundreds of passengers on board the ship, which has been stuck at the harbor south of the capital Tokyo for almost a week now.

Not including those in quarantine on the cruise ship, Japan has confirmed 26 other casesof coronavirus in total.

At least three people with the coronavirus in Japan have no travel history to Wuhan. One, a man in his 60s, is a bus driver who drove tour groups from Wuhan for nine days before getting ill. His was the first case of suspected human-to-human transmission in Japan.

A third plane carrying Japanese evacuees from Wuhan arrived in Tokyo on Friday.

Notably, the Japanese flights also carried medical supplies for the Chinese government. They included thousands of surgical masks, safety goggles and 50 sets of protective suits.

Macao (at least 10 cases)

Macao has confirmed at least 10 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus.

A total of 41 entertainment operations in the semiautonomous Chinese city have been suspended for 15 days starting tonight, according to the government.

The operations include casinos, betting branches, theaters, cinemas, game centers, internet cafes, discos, bars, nightclubs and dance halls.

The outbreak has had a devastating impact on tourism in the gambling enclave, which relies heavily on mainland Chinese visitors. Gambling is illegal on the mainland and Lunar New Year is usually a particularly busy time for Macao’s casinos. But not this year — tourism to the city has dropped 73.6% year-on-year, the Macao government announced on January 29.

Malaysia (at least 17 cases)

Malaysian health officials have confirmed an additional case of the Wuhan coronavirus, bringing the country’s total to 17.

According to state news agency Bernama, the latest case involves a 31 year-old Malaysian with no travel history to mainland China.

Ministry of Health Director Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah said the man began developing symptoms on February 3 after returning from Macao. The patient was then admitted to hospital on February 7, and tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days later.

Nepal (at least 1 case)

There was one confirmed case in Nepal — a 31-year-old Nepali PhD student who lives in Wuhan but flew to Nepal earlier this month. He was admitted to hospital in Kathmandu on January 13, but was subsequently released on January 17 after his condition improved.

The Health Ministry said people in close contact with the patient have been identified and are being monitored.

Philippines (at least 3 cases, 1 death)

The Philippines announced its third confirmed case of the Wuhan coronavirus on Wednesday during a news conference by the Department of Health.

The patient is said to be a 60-year-old woman from China who arrived in Cebu from Wuhan, via Hong Kong in January.

The Philippines reported its first coronavirus fatality on Sunday — the first death from the virus outside of mainland China.

The patient was a 44-year-old Chinese man who flew in from Wuhan in January, and who died on Saturday. He is the partner of a 38-year-old Chinese woman who was traveling with him, and who was the first confirmed case reported in the Philippines.

Earlier, the Department of Health stressed it is “on top of the evolving situation” but urged the public to wear surgical masks and avoid crowded places if they are experiencing symptoms, such as coughing and a fever.

Russia (at least 2 cases)

Russia has identified its first two cases, both Chinese citizens, Russia’s TASS news agency reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova.

One patient is being treated in the Zabaikalsky region, which borders China, with the second case detected in the Tyumen region in Western Siberia, which borders Kazakhstan, TASS reports.

According to Golikova, Russia will begin evacuating its citizens from the Chinese provinces of Wuhan and Hubei, where there are 300 and 341 Russians respectively.

Singapore (at least 43 cases)

There are now 43 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in Singapore.

Three new cases confirmed on Sunday have “no recent travel history to China,” according to a statement released by Singapore’s health ministry.

The ministry previously advised citizens to “defer all travel to Hubei province and all non-essential travel to mainland China.”

Minister of trade and industry Chan Chun Sing said at a news conference the government will distribute four masks each to 1.3 million households starting Saturday. He added that the country has “sufficient masks” if they manage the supply appropriately.

The health ministry earlier urged employers to implement flexible work arrangements, such as working from home or telecommuting, for employees who have been to China in the past 14 days.

South Korea (at least 27 cases)

South Korea now has 27 cases of the Wuhan coronavirus across the country, according to the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The government announced Saturday that it would be reimbursing people who had been hospitalized or quarantined amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

The Welfare Ministry said in a news release that families who had been put out for more than 14 days could receive a government subsidy, of varying amounts.

A family of one will receive approximately $380 per month while a family of four will get approximately $1,030, according to the release.

Spain (at least 2 cases)

Spain’s National Center for Microbiology has confirmed the country’s second case of Wuhan coronavirus.

The diagnosed person is one of four that had been in contact with a French national who had been infected with the virus and were subsequently put under observation by Spanish authorities.

“The National Center for Microbiology analysed samples from these four people. One of them tested positive for coronavirus while the other three tested negative,” the Spanish health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Sri Lanka (at least 1 case)

There is one case of the Wuhan coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

A statement from the health ministry assured residents that local hospitals were prepared to handle any further outbreak. The government is contacting people who may have come into contact with the single case to detect potential contagion.

Sweden (at least 1 case)

Sweden on Friday confirmed its first case, a woman in Jonkoping county who had visited Wuhan.

When the woman landed in Sweden on January 24, she was free of symptoms of the infection, but later developed a cough and contacted a local hospital, Sweden’s Public Health Authority said in a statement. She was isolated in the hospital’s infection clinic, but is not seriously ill.

Taiwan (at least 18 cases)

Taiwan confirmed its 18th coronavirus case on Sunday, according to a statement from the self-governing island’s Ministry of Health and Welfare.

The new case is a 20-year-old man, the son of a couple in their 50s who were confirmed to be coronavirus patients previously.

Taiwan has banned travelers who are from mainland China or had been to China, Hong Kong and Macao since Friday.

Thailand (at least 32 cases)

Thailand reported seven new confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total tally up to 32, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

Four of the cases are Chinese nationals, and the other three are Thai nationals.

Thai airports are now screening all Chinese visitors for symptoms. Thai citizens are also being asked to report anyone who seems to have fallen ill after recently traveling from China.

United Arab Emirates (at least 7 cases)

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed two new coronavirus cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to seven, according to the official Emirates News Agency.

The nationalities of the two new cases are 1 Chinese and 1 Filipino, according to the agency.

United Kingdom (at least 4 cases)

British authorities have diagnosed a fourth case of Wuhan coronavirus in the country, chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said in a statement on Sunday.

“A further patient has tested positive for novel coronavirus in England, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to four,” Whitty said in the statement. “The new case is a known contact of a previously confirmed UK case, and the virus was passed on in France.”

Whitty added that the patient had been transferred to a specialist NHS centre at The Royal Free Hospital in north London.

United States (at least 12 cases)

There are now 12 casesof the novel coronavirus in the United States.

The latest case is a US citizen who had traveled to Beijing and is now in isolation at home in Wisconsin, according to local government officials.

In addition to the new case in Wisconsin, six confirmed cases are in California, one in Massachusetts, one in Washington state, one in Arizona, and two in Illinois.

The State Department is telling US citizens not to travel to China amid the outbreak. In an advisory posted on the State Department website Friday, the agency elevated its travel warning to “Do Not Travel” and warned of possible “travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice.”

The advisory said US citizens currently in China should consider leaving using commercial means.

Vietnam (at least 13 cases)

Vietnam confirmed its 13th Wuhan coronavirus case on Friday, according to an online report from government media.

Over 1,000 Vietnamese nationals returning from China and about 500 others who had close contact with confirmed cases are currently being quarantined and monitored.