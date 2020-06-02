Live updates: Protesters march in downtown Memphis for the seventh straight day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protesters took to the streets of Memphis for the seventh day in a row Tuesday to protest the death of George Floyd after he was detained on the ground by police in Minnesota.

The peaceful protest is scheduled to begin at about 7 p.m. starting at the I Am A Man plaza.

Protests in Memphis have remained largely peaceful, and organizers expect that to continue Tuesday night.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland extended the city’s new curfew from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. There are exceptions for essential workers and for people with medical emergencies.

Protesters in Memphis abided by that curfew Monday with no reported issues, and organizers are hopeful that will continue.

People have marched in cities nationwide since the death of Floyd. Some cities have seen violent demonstrations break out, including in Minneapolis where Floyd died.

President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States military would be used to calm protesters if governors do not take action.

This story is developing and will be updated throughout the night. Follow this story for live developments.