Shelby County, suburban cities under Stay At Home order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced a Stay At Home order Monday that would ban non-essential travel in the county.

Harris said the mayors of the county municipalities — Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Millington — will support the order, which will begin Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Harris said the mayors of all the municipalities will have their own Stay At Home orders by Tuesday evening. Some of those cities had already made that announcement by Monday afternoon.

Harris said the order bans all travel that is considered non-essential. He said he hopes residents will comply with the order on their own, so that the county does not have to enforce the order through courts.

There have been 84 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County, and 103 people are being monitored. Four of those were out-of-state residents.

As of Monday, 505 people have been confirmed with COVID-19 in Tennessee, and two deaths have been reported.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced a similar city-wide Stay At Home order earlier Monday. It also begins Tuesday at 6 p.m.

