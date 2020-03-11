SCS chief: School employee cleared from quarantine after coronavirus contact

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Schools employee who had been quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus has been cleared to return to work by health officials, SCS Superintendent Joris Ray said Wednesday.

The employee at Treadwell Elementary and Middle schools had been placed on a 14-day cautionary quarantine late Sunday after contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient. The employee had not exhibited any symptoms and health officials said Monday that there was no risk to the community.

Ray said the employee would be allowed to return to work after spring break.

Shelby County Health Department director Alisa Haushalter said the 14-day quarantine started at the time of potential contact. She said she was confident her staff had tracked the person’s contacts.

Haushalter said there still was only one confirmed case of coronavirus in the area. There are nine confirmed cases in the state of Tennessee.

She said about 80 people were under self-quarantine in the area.