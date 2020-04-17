LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold briefing

(CNN/NEXSTAR) — President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force will hold a press briefing Friday.

You can watch it live in the player above.

Previous story:

At least four states may be able to loosen social distancing measures next month, an influential model tracking the coronavirus pandemic says.

The model’s new projections show that Vermont, West Virginia, Montana and Hawaii could open as early as May 4.

Other states including, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Utah, Arkansas and Oklahoma may need to wait until late June or early July.

Dr. Christopher Murray, the model’s maker and director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, said the challenge will be figuring out how to reopen the US economy and allowing people to get back to work without sacrificing mitigation.

“Each state is different,” Murray said. “Each state has a different public health system, and different capabilities. This is not a ‘one decision fits all’ situation.”

The model is now estimating a total of 60,308 deaths in the US by August 4. That’s about 8,500 fewer deaths than predicted on Monday.

As some states extended their stay-at-home orders earlier this week,Texas and Vermont announced plans to reopen some sectors in the coming weeks.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a statewide task force of medical and economic experts to oversee the reopening of the state, with early May as a target date. Schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year.

“We have demonstrated that we can corral the coronavirus,” Abbott said, pointing to a statistic that Texas has the “second-most recoveries from Covid-19 of all states in America.”

There are more than 17,300 coronavirus cases reported so far in the state of 29 million people, and 428 coronavirus-related fatalities. An estimated 4,190 patients have recovered from the virus.

States need more testing before reopening

The states need federal help to test enough people to reopen the economy because states generally don’t have enough money to pay for it, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

“The next frontier (is) testing. We don’t have a system” to deal with the kind of volume needed, Cuomo said.

New York has by far the most coronavirus cases in the US, but hospitalizations, ICU admissions and intubations across the state are dropping. But the number of deaths — 630 Thursday, against 606 the day before — “refuses to come down dramatically,” he said.

“(Reopening) is going to be an incremental process,” Cuomo said. “You’re not going to hear any day soon … it’s over.”

Cuomo’s comments came a day after the White House gave all 50 governors a suggested three-phase approach to easing social distancing. But President Donald Trump, in a retreat from his earlier claims that it was his call, told governors that when and how to reopen is up to them.

The guidelines are “sound,” Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said Friday during a Vital Strategies webinar.

But he and many other experts and officials, including governors, are stressing that more detailed plans about diagnostic testing, antibody testing and contact tracing are needed before the economy can reopen safely.

“We need to find a way to have testing (that is) widely, easily accessible, it is agnostic to your insurance status, and it is … aggressive … where there are potentially no cases,” Dr. John Lynch, board member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, said Friday in a separate webinar.

The CDC will establish “surveillance sites in some of the inner-city clinics that we have, and some of the indigenous population clinics, to … try to identify and understand how much asymptomatic infection is there,” CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield told NBC’s “Today” show.

The CDC is sending teams to eight states to help bolster contact tracing efforts and contain the virus, a federal health official told CNN. They will go to New Mexico, Wyoming, Idaho, Alaska, North Dakota, Kentucky, West Virginia and Ohio. Their goal is to expand testing, which is crucial to reopening economies, and ensure those states remain at low levels of transmission, the official said.

How the federal guidelines would work

While numbers are constantly changing, state officials are starting to plot how to reopen businesses during a pandemic that has killed more than 34,300 people in the US and infected more than 679,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The university’s daily death tallies have surged recently, after some states began to report probable Covid-19 deaths. These are deaths where patients had symptoms of the disease but no lab test confirming it. It’s not always clear when those deaths happened, so it is difficult to compare JHU’s death count day by day.

The federal three-phase guidelines to reopen the economy rely on “gating” criteria that states would have to pass before starting each phase.

The criteria include a “downward trajectory” of Covid-19 cases in a 14-day period, and a return to pre-crisis conditions in hospitals, according to the document.

In the first phase, schools currently closed should remain so, and employees who are able to telework should keep working from home. Large venues, including some restaurants and gyms, could operate under strict social-distancing protocols, but bars should remain shuttered.

Phases 2 and 3 would gradually decrease the recommended restrictions. Vulnerable populations would remain sheltered in place until phase 3.

The phased approach encourages all individuals to “strongly consider” using face coverings in public. And the document encourages employers to use social distancing, temperature checks, testing and sanitation practices in their workplaces.

States are warily looking into easing restrictions

Some states already have said they’re banding together in regional groups to decide when to reopen. That includes states on the West Coast; seven states in the Northeast; and a group encompassing Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana and Kentucky.

Some governors are warning about the dangers of easing restrictions too soon after Trump unveiled his reopening guidelines and said a shutdown is not a sustainable, long-term solution.

“We must get this right because the stakes are very high. If we don’t do it right, the consequences are horrendous,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday. “It’s going to be gradual. It’s going to be rolling it out one thing after another.”

Vermont will start to ease restrictions Monday — but very slowly and with lots of caveats.

Certain workers — construction, home appraisers, property management and municipal clerks — can restart jobs Monday. But only two workers would be allowed per location, and they’d need to wear cloth masks and maintain 6 feet of space, Gov. Phil Scott said.

On May 1, farmers markets will be able to operate with strict social-distancing guidelines in place, Scott said.

The number of new cases is dropping in some states, but health officials have also identified new outbreaks. In New Hampshire, for example, clusters were identified at three long-term care facilities.

Nationally, the backbone of the $2 trillion stimulus designed to keep workers employed shuttered after only two weeks, with tens of thousands of businesses not able to get money before it went dry. Talks to refill it have stalled, so far.

In total, 22 million people have filed first-time unemployment claims since mid-March as the pandemic forced businesses to close.

Florida’s unemployment system has been so overwhelmed, hundreds of people have been added to the state’s call centers to process claims. Staffing is up to 2,000, from 30 a month ago, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Where all 50 states stand on reopening

New York and other hot spots are getting longer peaks than expected, expert says

New York and other hot spots are experiencing prolonged peaks of the coronavirus pandemic while Southern states may not get hit as hard as earlier projected, experts say.

Murray, the IHME’s director, said updated projections will show decreasing cases on a national level but extended peaks in hard-hit areas.

Americans are social distancing more than expected, even in some states without strong mandates, which factors into the new estimates, Murray told CNN’s global town hall on coronavirus Thursday night.

“We made a big push trying to take into account how people move around, like direct measurement through cell phone data,” he said. “There’s more social distancing across the country than I think we expected. A number of states in the South will have smaller epidemics than expected.”

With growing social distancing, death rates among confirmed cases in some Southern states will come down, which will mean lower national numbers overall, he said.

“Counterbalance to that is that places like New York seem to be stuck at the peak for longer than we originally expected,” he added. “… It’s not something that I think anybody expected to see where people would, instead of two or three days to peak, they’re spending a longer period and then cases will start to come down.”

Antibody tests are available, but not approved treatment

As the US discusses reopening the country, health officials are focusing on the development of coronavirus tests, treatments and preventative strategies.

There is no specific treatment for Covid-19. Doctors are trying out various drugs and procedures, but it’s still not known if they’ll work.

One antiviral drug — remdesivir — got elevated attention this week over a video featuring a Chicago doctor’s upbeat conversation about a clinical trial of the drug there.

Patients in the trial had severe respiratory symptoms and fever but were able to leave the hospital after less than a week of treatment with the drug, the health news website STAT News quoted the doctor as saying.

However, the trial does not include a control group, in which some patients don’t receive the drug so that doctors can determine whether the drug is really affecting the other subjects’ conditions.

Several health experts told CNN on Friday that the discussion sounded encouraging but cautioned that much more — randomized clinical trials and published data — is needed.