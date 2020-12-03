LIVE: Pence, Lee attend COVID-19 discussion in Memphis News Posted: Dec 3, 2020 / 01:40 PM CST / Updated: Dec 3, 2020 / 01:47 PM CST MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vice President Mike Pence and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee are in Memphis on Thursday for a roundtable discussion on the COVID-19 vaccine. The discussion was opened by Frederick Smith of Memphis-based FedEx. Watch the live stream here. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction