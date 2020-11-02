Live mortar round found at Concord Park in Knoxville

KNOX COUNTY (WATE) – A live mortar round was found at Concord park Sunday afternoon, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed that the round was live. The 60mm mortar was collected by the KCSO Bomb Unit.
The round will be picked up by military personnel on Monday for safe disposal.
No injuries were reported.
