Memorial service for Chadwick Boseman held in his South Carolina hometown

ANDERSON, SC (NewsNation) — Actor Chadwick Boseman was honored in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina Thursday night.
The “Black Panther” star died on Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.
Born in Anderson, Boseman attended T.L. Hanna High School before graduating from Howard University.
The city will hold a memorial service for the late actor starting at 7 p.m. ET at the Anderson Civic Center Amphitheater.
The daughter of James Brown, as well as Boseman’s pastor, were among the speakers at the memorial service
There was a showing of “Black Panther,” following the memorial.
NewsNation affiliate WSPA contributed to this report.