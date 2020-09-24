Protest blocks Poplar Avenue downtown outside Criminal Justice Center

WARNING: Live video, graphic language possible.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protesters on Thursday blocked Poplar Avenue near the Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar in downtown Memphis.

Activists were chanting “Black Lives Matter.” The action in Memphis comes after news that two of three police officers involved in a shooting death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky were not indicted in her death.

This story will be updated.