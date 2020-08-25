TBI confirms Marshals involved in shooting at South Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting involving U.S. Marshals at a gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard, authorities with TBI said.

Agencies at the Mapco station on Elvis Presley near Alcy Road included ATF, Memphis Police, the sheriff’s department and U.S. Marshals.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said its agents were investigating an officer-involved shooting. One person, who is not an officer, was shot. The injuries are not life-threatening, the agency said.

“TBI Agents are responding to a reported officer-involved shooting in the 2400 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard, involving the US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Initial reports indicate one individual, who is not a law enforcement officer, has been shot by an officer, and sustained injuries not Immediately believed to be life-threatening.“

The perimeter of the gas station has been ringed with crime scene tape and streets are blocked in the area.

