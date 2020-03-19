LIVE: Gov. Lee has update on coronavirus in Tennessee

Gov. Bill Lee gave his daily address on the status of coronavirus in Tennessee on Thursday.

While the governors of Mississippi and Arkansas on Thursday both ordered their state’s schools to close until April 17, there was no such declaration from Lee.

As of Thursday, there are 154 conformed cases of COVID-19 in the state, although the state’s numbers apparently don’t include another six cases in Shelby County reported Thursday morning.

Lee said the state has secured SBA loans for small businesses and nonprofits.

He also said hospitals have been asked to suspend elective surgeries to free up medical supplies including ventilators.