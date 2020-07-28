LIVE: Gov. Lee gives coronavirus updates as state’s cases top 99,000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --- A man has been arrested and charged with murder in a Como, Mississippi concert shooting that killed two people and injured four earlier this month, U.S. Marshals said.

Sheldon Gibbs was arrested Monday night by a fugitive task force on warrants out of Panola County, Mississippi. He was found in the 220 block of McLean in Memphis and taken into custody without incident, Marshals said.