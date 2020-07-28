LIVE: Gov. Lee gives coronavirus updates as state’s cases top 99,000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is set to provide coronavirus updates as the state’s case total passed 99,000 on Tuesday.
Gov. Lee’s briefing is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and will be streamed on this post and on WREG’s Facebook page.
- Biden says he will choose his running mate next week
- As Lewis lies in state, Dems push for movement on voting rights bill
- Suspect in deadly Mississippi concert shooting arrested in Memphis
- Mid-South tutoring volunteers gather to pray for students during educational uncertainty
- Hearings held on U.S. Park Police behavior before Trump’s church photo