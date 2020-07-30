District Attorney asking court to deny request for DNA testing in Pervis Payne death penalty case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich says her office is asking a court to deny a request for new DNA testing in the case of a Millington man convicted more than 30 years ago.

“There is no new evidence and they are merely trying to delay his scheduled execution,” Weirich said.

Pervis Payne, 53, was convicted of fatally stabbing Charisse Christopher and her daughter Lacie by stabbing them to death at their Millington apartment in 1987. They also said he stabbed Charisse’s 3-year-old son Nicholas, who survived.

Payne was sentenced to death in 1998. He is scheduled to be executed December 3.

Payne’s attorneys filed a request recently asking that a bag of bloody bed sheets be tested for DNA. The sheets were found by federal public defenders who searched through Shelby County evidence storage in December 2019.

But Weirich said the bloody sheets were actually collected from a different crime on Meda Street in 1998, and the evidence had been mislabeled. She said it had no relation to Payne’s case.

“DNA testing would not exonerate the defendant, yet the defense has waited 14 years to pursue a second request for testing,” Weirich said. “Delaying the filing of a second petition for this long shows the true defense motive is to delay the execution.”

Weirich said evidence was found linking Payne to the scene, including his hat left on the dead child’s arm.

Payne claims he tried to help the victims. He said he was visiting his girlfriend when he heard screams from the nearby apartment. His attorney said Payne got scared and ran when police arrived.

Weirich issued a statement July 22 saying that her office was reviewing the allegations in the petition and preparing a response.

