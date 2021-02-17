Live Blog: Memphis and the Mid-South under a blanket of snow

Symone Woolridge found icy streets and broken water mains at Front and Union in downtown.

Wendy Nations and photographer Ian Ripple helped out a person they found stranded on the interstate Wednesday morning.

Wendy says, “Thankful for helping citizens, like our own photographer and a fellow passerby.



“A lot of people feel scared or stressed out when driving in winter weather. You have every right to be concerned as snow and ice on the road cause thousands of motor-vehicle crashes each year. But, being stressed and overreacting in situations like skids can have disastrous consequences. If you’re terrified of driving in the snow, it’s important to educate yourself about winter driving so you can make safer choices.

“On the other hand, you may be too confident with your winter driving skills, especially if you have four-wheel drive. Even if your car handles snow well, you still have to use caution when driving in snow and ice. Don’t think you’re invincible. It only takes one mistake to crash.”