Live at the Garden concerts returning with Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Earth, Wind & Fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Live at the Garden concert series is back July 17, after taking last year off due to COVID-19.

The music series at Memphis Botanic Garden announced five shows this year at the Radians Aphitheater:

Little Big Town, July 17

Brad Paisely, Aug. 13

Sheryl Crow, Sept. 17

Earth, Wind & Fire, Oct. 20

A fifth show TBA

Individual tickets are $50. Season Lawn Passes for Live at the Garden are $250 for a regular season lawn pass and $300 for a Premium Season Lawn Pass.

Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3zie5Pe