Live at the Garden concert series canceled, organizers say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Live at the Garden organizers canceled this year’s event due to recent cancellations by top acts.

“This season was to be our 20th anniversary and we had a lot of exciting things planned to celebrate. However, three of the acts we had booked for this season have understandably canceled their tours due to the unpredictability of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sherry May, Co-Director of Live at the Garden. “We are of course devastated as are all of our patrons who have made this music series a part of their lives, some for our full 20 years.”

They were scheduled to release this year’s lineup on May 6.

Live at the Garden is a series of concerts that begin in June and continue into the fall. The annual event is the largest fundraiser for the Memphis Botanic Garden, accounting for 25 percent of their annual revenues, organizers said.

In 2019, the concert series featured performances by Kansas, The Doobie Brothers, Lionel Richie, Toby Keith and Brett Young. Rascal Flatts, Gladys Knight Heart, REO Speedwagon, Boston, Seal and Little Big Town have also performed in the past few years.