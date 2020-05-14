Live at 9: Hearts for Hope and Healing, Babalu & publicizing your nonprofit during the pandemic

Hearts for Hope and Healing

Becky Farruggia with Hearts for Hope and Healing talks about how their organization is helping addicts and their families during the pandemic.

Getting back to business with Babalu

Brad Glover with Babalu talks about how they’re doing since reopening their doors to customers.

Interview with Marvin Stockwell

Marvin Stockwell with Momentum NonProfit Partners talks about an upcoming class that will help other organizations navigate the pandemic and the challenges that comes with it.

Cooking with Babalu

Brad Glover with Babalu gives us some tips on how to make the best burgers around.