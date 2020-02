Curbing gun violence

Through their organization Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives, Stevie and Rosiland Moore work tirelessly to speak out against violent gun crime in our community.

Right to work resolution

Attorney Alan Crone explains the impact Tennessee's proposed right to work law could have on Memphis, its companies and their workers.

MLGW billing changes

Gale Jones Carson joins us to answer some questions before customers see some changes to their MLGW bills.

