Live at 9: Director Michael Rallings, TN Voices & Memphis River Parks

Interview with Michael Rallings

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings talks about the department’s mission to serve and protect while also keeping their employees safe during the pandemic.

Getting and receiving help during a pandemic

TN Voices launched a hashtag to help you find and provide emotional support during these difficult times.

Get moving with the Memphis River Parks

Jamal Boddie with Memphis River Parks talks about their challenge that could get Memphis moving during this time of social distancing.