Coronavirus and Shelby County

While there are no confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus in our area, health officials say they’re prepared.

Link: The Shelby County Health Department

STAX Museum honored by USA Today

STAX Museum was named one of the best music museums in the nation USA Today’s 10 Best Readers Choice Awards.

HR is Sexy!

Delmar Johnson explains why business owners who put off developing an infrastructure around human resources are making a costly mistake.

HR is Sexy! book link