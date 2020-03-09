Live at 9: Coronavirus in Shelby County, Mayor Harris & more!

Coronavirus in Shelby County
Dr. Alisa Haushalter from the Shelby County Health Department and Mayor Lee Harris talk about how they are stepping up their responses to the coronavirus.
Interview with Mayor Harris
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris talks about his upcoming budget, the paid parental leave policy and his request for a new veterans services officer.
Remembering the Memphis Massacre: An American Story
Beverly Bond and Susan O'Donovan talk about their new book Remembering the Memphis Massacre: An American Story.
Cooking with Chef Cody Wright
Those who are going meatless for Lent may be searching for something a little different for your menu. Chef Cody Wright has a recipe you could use in your own kitchen.
Music with Flat River Band
