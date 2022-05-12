As Mid-South schools wind up another year, a Memphis literacy organization prepares for a teacher conference that will share a hard allegation: the U.S. educational system is not teaching reading the way brain research shows it should. And some critics say many American school systems actually resist the research even though it is decades old. Meanwhile, test scores show that even before the pandemic, about 6 out of 10 Mid-South students do not read at grade level. David Montague and Emily Taubken with the Memphis Literacy Institute want to turn that around.

