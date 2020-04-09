LIVE at 7 p.m.: Mississippi Governor hosts coronavirus town hall

The video player above will start at 7 p.m.
JACKSON, Miss. – On Thursday, April 9, WREG will air a Coronavirus Town Hall event with Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, hosted by our news partner WJTV in Jackson.
The town hall will air live on WREG News Channel 3 and WREG.com from 7 to 8 p.m. on April 9.
Reeves will answer your questions. To submit a question:
- Email: news@wjtv.com
- WJTV 12 Facebook: Post your questions to our page or submit them to our inbox using the hashtag #AskReeves
- WJTV 12 Twitter: Tag @WJTV with your questions using the hashtag #AskReeves
- Video submissions: Send a video of yourself asking Gov. Reeves your questions to news@wjtv.com. Video must be 20 seconds or less.
During the night of the town hall, you will be able to follow along on our social media sites using the hashtag #AskReeves.