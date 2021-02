RISE, episode 2 of Collage Dance’s 11th performance season, will air on WREG and wreg.com at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The performance honors the legacy and contributions of pioneers whose shoulders we stand on, the company says.

Experience thought-provoking performances in Kevin Thomas’ iconic Rise ballet, Kevin Iega Jeff’s Trilogy and Monologue by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Manculich. RISE also features the company’s professional dancers performing alongside Collage’s dance stars of tomorrow.