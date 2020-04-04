Live at 5 p.m.: National Civil Rights Museum hosts virtual remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum’s virtual broadcast of its commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be shown here and on WREG’s Anytime Channel, 3.2 at 5 p.m. Saturday, the 52nd anniversary of his death at the Lorraine Motel.

Each year the museum commemorates the tragic event that occurred on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in 1968.

This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the commemoration will be a virtual one.

It will include some of the best segments of MLK50 and past ceremonies with remarks from civil rights icons Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., Rev. James Lawson, and Dr. Omid Safi, Islamic Studies Duke University. Performances include selections from the MLK50 Legacy Choir and spoken word by Ed Mabrey. The broadcast will culminate with an excerpt of The Mountaintop speech and a moment of silence and reflection at 6:01 p.m., the time Dr. King was shot.