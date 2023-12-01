MEMPHIS – For 40 years, the University of Memphis has had rugby as a club sport.

For the first time in those four decades, the Tigers have advanced to the Final Four.

“To go to the Sweet 16 and the Elite Eight and come out having won the regional. It’s the first time for this club to go this far,” said Tigers coach Dave Hill. “I’m just really proud of the guys and how hard they’ve worked”

” Playing for this team is an honor and it’s a privilege. It’s not a job or it’s a responsibility,” said Tigers captain Conor Dempsey. “It is like an absolute privilege to be able to put on the university jersey and play the sport that you love for them.”

Memphis went a perfect 9-0 this season, sweeping the Southeastern College Conference Division two championship. The Tigers advanced after hard fought wins over Wisconsin-Whitewater and Georgetown University to set up a meeting with the number one team in the nation. Memphis will play Northern Iowa in the college championship in Houston on December 8th.

“UNI, they play the same stuff. All these teams at the top level, they all play modern, tough rugby,” Hill said. “The teams are just grinding it out and you can see who can last the longest.”

“We’re a team that always likes to accept a challenge. We like to push ourselves to our limits. So we are relishing the chance to play these top level teams and these high ranked teams,” Dempsey said. “We’re really excited for the challenge. I think the key for us is to, no matter the pressure we’re under, just stick to the system and stick to the game plan.”

But the team needs your help if they are to see their dream of a National Title, come true.

The Tigers are asking for money because the university does not provide any financial aid or assistance for club sports. So the team has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for their trip to Houston.

“We appreciate what the university does, but our annual budget without going to the playoffs is about $30,000. But when we go to the national playoffs, those trips are really expensive. There’s airfare and three or four nights in a hotel and food. For a group of 30, it gets really expensive,” Hill added. “So we do have a GoFindMe out there and if anyone is interested in donating to

help out the team they can go to tigerrugby.org and we’d appreciate any support we can get.”