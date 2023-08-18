NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the special session on public safety called by Gov. Bill Lee draws nearer, more lawmakers have filed bills they hope to be heard and passed. From changes in juvenile justice to mental health responses and even school safety, lawmakers are introducing bills they will discuss on the floor of the Tennessee General Assembly starting Aug. 21.

HB7016: Creates the criminal offense of recklessly, by any means of communication, threatening to commit an act of mass violence; requires the court to determine whether a defendant charged with threatening to commit an act of mass violence is a threat to the public prior to release on bail.

HB7017: Creates the criminal offense of recklessly, by any means of communication, threatening to commit an act of mass violence; requires the court to determine whether a defendant charged with threatening to commit an act of mass violence is a threat to the public prior to release on bail.

HB7018: Increases the penalty by one classification for the offenses of stalking, aggravated stalking, or especially aggravated stalking if the offense was committed because of the victim’s status as a healthcare provider who provides gender-affirming care and classifies the offense as a hate crime.

HB7019: Creates the Class B felony of knowingly committing an act of mass violence against another; states that the offense is a hate crime, which shall be punished one classification higher than otherwise provided if the defendant committed the act of mass violence against the other person due to the person’s status as a healthcare provider who provides gender-affirming care.

HB7020: Creates the Class B felony of knowingly committing an act of mass violence against another; states that the offense is a hate crime, which shall be punished one classification higher than otherwise provided if the defendant committed the act of mass violence against the other person due to the person’s status as a healthcare provider who performs abortions.

HB7021: Creates the Class E felony of knowingly threatening to commit an act of mass violence against another and frightening the other person; classifies the offense as a hate crime, to be punished one classification higher than otherwise provided, if the offense was committed due to the other person’s status as a healthcare provider who provides gender-affirming care.

HB7022: Creates the Class E felony of threatening to commit an act of mass violence against another; classifies a violation of threats of mass violence as a hate crime, which must be punished one classification higher than otherwise provided, if the defendant threatened to commit the act of mass violence against the other person due to the person’s status as a healthcare provider who performs abortions.

HB7023: Authorizes a law enforcement agency to assign a law enforcement officer to serve as a school resource officer at a school within a local board of education’s control that has not entered into a memorandum of understanding with a law enforcement agency to assign a school resource officer to the school.

HB7024: Requires each public and private school facility to be equipped with an alarm system to be used in cases of an active shooter; requires the Department of Education to provide grants to local education agencies and private school operators to cover the cost of the installation and maintenance of the system.

HB7025: Adds categories of victims and geographic targets that are the subject of threats communicated by a service recipient as targets that require certain actions by a qualified mental health professional or behavior analyst; requires reports of certain information about communicated threats to be reported to local law enforcement; makes certain other changes regarding reporting requirements by mental health professionals to whom threats are communicated by service recipients.

HB7026: Requires a court that makes mental health adjudications regarding children to enter a standing and continuing order instructing the juvenile court clerk to collect and report certain information regarding children who have been adjudicated as a mental defective or judicially committed to a mental institution within three business days for the purposes of complying with federal law.