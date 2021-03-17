Lightning damages Hernando, Mississippi house

HERNANDO, Miss. — As the threat of severe weather continued Wednesday, things couldn’t get much worse for a Hernando family whose house was struck by lightning around 7 a.m.

No one was hurt, but damage to the house was heavy.

“You never think something like this is gonna happen to you. Within an instant, lightning lights the house on fire and that’s just not something you would expect,” homeowner Jim Goss said.

It was the kind of wakeup call he doesn’t want to ever get again.

“I heard a loud crack and it sounded like lightning had hit somewhere near, so I got up and looked around to see what was happening,” Goss said. But the terrible sound was followed by a more frightening reality.

“When the lightning hit the house, the whole house shook,” he said.

Goss said within moments a worker with a local sanitation company banged on his front door and told him his house was on fire. He called 911 immediately.

“Luckily it was just me. My wife and my daughter were at the beach with my mother, so luckily it was just me at the house,” Goss said.

The storm system that caused damage to Goss’ home was the first round of severe weather in DeSoto county Wednesday. A second wave approached the north part of the county around 1 p.m.