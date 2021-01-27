Light snow could fall over parts of WREG viewing area Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If your travels take you to Blytheville or Jonesboro, Arkansas, you might need the snow gear Wednesday.

Snow will move into areas along, and north of, Interstate 40, with accumulations expected near the Missouri/Arkansas state line and the Missouri Bootheel.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this area, but Memphis is not included in that advisory.

A full list of areas the National Weather Service says could experience light snow is here. Shelby County is included.

Colder air will filter into the Mid-South ahead of rain so the area may see some changeover.

Temperatures should remain above freezing, but please be cautious if driving in snow especially on bridges and overpasses.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for peeks of morning sunshine, becoming cloudy with rain, rain/snow mix. Highs of 40 degrees, winds: NNW 5-15 mph, precipitation chance: 60%.

