LeMoyne-Owen College to go digital this fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On the campus of LeMoyne-Owen College, students and educators now have idea of what classes will look like in the fall.



Students will return to classes virtually on August 12. To make sure they have digital access, the college is teaming up with Microsoft to provide laptops for all students.

“We’re excited because we have a partnership with Microsoft and we’ll be putting Microsoft computers in the hands of every freshman and every single student on our campus,” said Interim President Dr. Carol Johnson-Dean.

To ensure students stay healthy they have also partnered with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

“A good majority of the students at LeMoyne-Owen are first generation college students, largely African-American and the African-American population has been really hard by COVID-19 and this is way as a healthcare system we’re responding to some of the health disparities,” said Dr. Albert Mosely.

The three year partnership will provide onsite medical support to students three days a week and tele-health services two days a week.

“A lot of students may not have the economic means to get access to quality healthcare, maybe underinsured or not insured, so this is example of how the college is putting their health first and how Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is also putting their health first.”

Call it an investment in student health and in technology with dividends for an entire city.