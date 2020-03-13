LeMoyne-Owen College extending spring break to consider options amid coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeMoyne-Owen College is the latest school to announce changes to its academic calendar in order to mitigate the coronavirus spread.

Spring break officially begins on Friday, March 13 for students and staff, but will be extended for another week for students to give maintenance enough time to clean dormitories, classrooms and common areas, the college said.

Staff will return on March 23. Students will return on March 30.

Students who have alternative housing available are urged to stay away from campus until that day.

The college will also take that extra week to determine the best way to move forward with classes for the rest of the semester.