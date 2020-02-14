Legendary rodeo clown Lecile Harris dead at 83

JACKSON, Miss. — A legendary rodeo clown who spent decades performing has died.

News outlets report 83-year-old Lecile Harris died in his sleep after the final performance of the 55th Annual Dixie National and Rodeo Livestock Show on Wednesday in Jackson.

Harris was known for his role on the television show “Hee Haw.”

He was also inducted into the Mississippi Rodeo Hall of Fame and the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.

He started out as a bullrider but switched to comedy after being hurt.

The Mississippi Fair Commission confirmed his death in a statement.

Funeral plans have not been announced.