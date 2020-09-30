Legendary country music singer-songwriter Mac Davis dies at 78

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mac Davis, the singer-songwriter behind some of country music’s most iconic hits, died Tuesday in Nashville after undergoing heart surgery.

The Country Music Association announced the 78-year-old’s death late Tuesday night.

“Today, our Country community lost an amazing entertainer, songwriter and artist,” Sarah Trahern, the CMA’s CEO wrote. “His timeless artistry will be sorely missed.”

We are heartbroken by the passing of legendary singer-songwriter and former #CMAawards host Mac Davis. Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/nWgkkTLBiQ — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) September 30, 2020

Davis wrote country hits for several major artists, including Elvis Presley’s “In The Ghetto” and “A Little Less Conversation.” He also penned songs recorded by Rascal Flatts, Dolly Parton, Ray Price and Kenny Rogers, among others.

Nominated for CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1974, Davis went on to co-host the CMA Awards with Barbara Mandrell from 1980 to 1982.

Singer-songwriter Mac Davis performs at City Winery Nashville on February 28, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Travis Tritt was among the country stars who tweeted condolences for Davis.

“I grew up watching The Mac Davis show and loving his talent,” Tritt wrote. “This is heartbreaking!”

Singer Richard Marx tweeted, “RIP to the incredible #MacDavis.”

This is such a drag. RIP to the incredible #MacDavis. Thank you for your incredible songs and your kindness to me. It was an honor to hear you tell me stories. pic.twitter.com/8UEb5LXSKt — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 30, 2020