Legal claims concern employers during COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some people are raising concerns of coming down with COVID-19 when they return to work.

“I am getting a lot of calls from people with precisely this concern,” Employment Attorney Alan Crone said. “They are having to balance going back to work to feed their families and protecting their own health.”

Crone says the illness has to be associated with your job and something you can’t get anywhere else.

He is giving some advice to companies that plan to reopen over the next couple of weeks.

“I am saying to them ‘look, you need to make sure you are providing the PPE, providing the sanitation and you are providing the social distancing,” Crone said.

As for whether a lawsuit would be successful, he says it will be very hard.

“A legal claim is gonna be tough because no matter what your situation, its very difficult to prove where you contracted the virus,” Crone said.

He says companies should make sure they are meeting local, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements. Employees should practice social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks.