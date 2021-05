NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gas prices have jumped nearly 18 cents across Tennessee over the last week, according to the AAA. The jump comes after a recent cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline caused the company to halt operations. The system stretches from Texas to New Jersey and provides gas for much of the southeast including about 45% of the East Coast’s gas.

The average price for gas in Tennessee is now $2.90, 19 cents more than one month ago (7.1%). It’s also $1.27 (78.3%) more than one year ago.