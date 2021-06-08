Lee says state will build out pipeline, offer incentives to market Memphis Megasite

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday that Tennessee will present a plan in July to build out a wastewater pipeline and offer enhanced incentives to companies looking to locate at the Memphis Regional Megasite.

The 4,100-acres planned industrial site in Haywood County about an hour northeast of Memphis has not yet been built out and does not have a tenant.

Lee said the state Department of Economic and Community Development has been directed to aggressively market the site to companies.

The state estimated the total investment in the wastewater and water infrastructure at $52 million.

