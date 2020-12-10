Lee, Reeves tapped for leadership roles in Republican governors group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves have been tapped for leadership roles within the Republican Governors Association.
Lee was selected as the policy chairman in 2021 while Reeves was named the policy vice chairman.
The group announced Wednesday that it had elected both men to the national leadership positions. They join a leadership team that will include Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey as chairman and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds as vice chairwoman.
Ducey replaces Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as the organization’s chairman.
Lee’s predecessor in Tennessee, former Gov. Bill Haslam, previously served as the GOP group’s chairman.
