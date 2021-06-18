Lee: Housewares company to build new operations in Fayette County

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks with reporters in Nashville, Tenn. A federal appeals court ruled Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, that Tennessee can begin outlawing abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, as well prohibit the procedure if it is based on the race or gender of the fetus. Earlier this year, Lee enacted the so-called “reason bans” as part of a sweeping anti-abortion measure that he signed earlier this year. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that Helen of Troy Ltd. will establish a new distribution operation in Fayette County, creating 350 jobs.

Lee made the announcement Thursday with Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Helen of Troy officials.

Helen of Troy designs and develops consumer housewares, as well as health and home, and beauty products. The new facility in Gallaway will house the company’s housewares segment operations, which includes both its OXO and Hydro Flask brands.

Construction is expected to begin in July and anticipated to be completed by the end of calendar 2022.