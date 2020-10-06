LeBonheur comes up with creative ways for volunteers to continue ‘baby hugger’ program at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Volunteers at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital are finding creative ways to continue their “baby hugger” program during COVID-19.

Hannah Rafieetary, the volunteer coordinator, said the patients were missing out on the extra happy interactions because of the pandemic.

Doctors at the hospital agreed. They were also concerned with how losing those interactions would impact patients only seeing staff in masks and other protective gear.

So Rafieetary and the other volunteers had to come up with a plan to keep the program going.

“They weren’t seeing lips moving as often as they would without those, they weren’t seeing facial expressions anymore,” Rafieetary said. “I think they were worried that was going to hurt their development a little bit.”

Volunteer coordinators took the hospitals’ telehealth up a notch, with a virtual volunteer program. It is a safe way for volunteers to comfort the children.

“Our baby huggers really work to comfort our patients here by holding them and rocking them and also help with their development,” Rafieetary said. “Taking 30 minutes to an hour to bring a little bit of happiness to the patients during this uncertain time is invaluable.”

The “baby huggers” use an iPad to sing and read books to children along with activities that take their mind off being in the hospital.

Volunteers said kids are naturally drawn to screens, so it is a great way to keep them engaged and smiling during a tough time.

